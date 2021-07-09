Patrick Mahomes shares his take on Tom Brady comparisons
Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to being one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history if his outstanding career continues at this rate. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller already has an MVP and a Super Bowl title under his belt three years into his career as a starter. He had a chance to add a second Lombardi Trophy to hie résumé, but his efforts were thwarted by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0