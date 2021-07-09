Changes could be made to Maine’s child protective system
A lawmaker from Belfast is concerned about policies in place regarding Maine’s child protective system. According to the Portland Press Herald, the concern stems from recent deaths of children, most recently the death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams of Stockton Springs. Williams was the fourth child to die in less than a month due to abuse or an accident. The boy’s mother, 35-year-old Jessica Williams, was charged with his murder.wgan.com
