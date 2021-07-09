Rebelution Shares ‘2020 Vision’ Single Featuring Kabaka Pyramid

Fast-rising duo World's First Cinema have had one of the most eventful and explosive years in music. After releasing their highly-anticipated debut EP Rituals in early 2021, the group has showed no signs of slowing down. Post-EP singles like "The Woods" and "Make Me a Monster" have generated millions of streams from fans and hint at the new sonic approach the band is exploring. Now, World's First Cinema is back again with a dark, yet upbeat pop-rock track titled "Supernatural," a perfect complement to the previous singles.