Rebelution Shares ‘2020 Vision’ Single Featuring Kabaka Pyramid

JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebelution shared a new single, “2020 Vision,” featuring Jamaican artist Kabaka Pyramid. The song appears on the reggae band’s recently released album, In The Moment. Rebelution’s seventh studio album, In The Moment arrived on June 18 via the group’s 87 Music label and Easy Star Records. The band previewed the LP with the singles “Satisfied,” “Old School Feeling,” “Heavy As Lead” and “All Or Nothing” ahead of “2020 Vision.”

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

#2020 Vision#Music Video#Reggae#Jamaican#Easy Star Records#The Jambase Podcast
