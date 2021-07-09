Walton forms build-for-rent joint venture with SVN|SFR
Walton Global Holdings USA, a Scottsdale-based global real estate investment and land asset management company with $3.4 billion in assets under management, and SVN | SFR Capital Management (SVN | SFR), a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to the single-family build-for-rent housing sector, announced the formation of a joint venture that will construct and operate build-for-rent single-family residential rental home communities nationwide.azbigmedia.com
