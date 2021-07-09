Which Nintendo Switch is best for you? Switch, Switch Lite or Switch (OLED model)

We bet Nintendo didn’t think it would have competition for the Switch OLED so soon, but that’s exactly what Valve’s new portable PC, the Steam Deck, is set to provide. The Steam Deck could be considered to be the Nintendo Switch Pro that many had expected the Kyoto-based company to make, as it’s equipped with powerful specs, and is capable of running the latest AAA games like Death Stranding and Doom Eternal. It’s also a portable PC, and that means it’s capable of so much more than a handheld-only device. Hook it up to a docking station and you can output to a monitor, attach Bluetooth and USB accessories, and even use it for productivity tasks.