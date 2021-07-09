Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

DC Mayor Bowser Announces Plans for 3 Bridges in Ward 7

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayor Bowser Announces Plans for Three Bridges in Ward 7, Including the Lane Place Bridge. Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced plans to improve pedestrian accessibility across DC295 in Ward 7. In the next three years, DDOT will build three bridges—the replacement for the Lane Place Bridge, the Parkside Bridge, and the Douglass Street Bridge—to improve connectivity and pedestrian access for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens, and the surrounding communities of Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Three Bridges#Infrastructure#Ddot#Americans#Council Of Governors#Department#Qatari#Award#The Texas Music Office#Music Friendly Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor announces $70M plan to combat violent crime

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just unveiled her Anti-Violence Advisory Council's recommendations to crack down on violent crime in the city. The council spent several weeks meeting and researching prior to making their recommendations. "Roughly 70 percent of violent crimes defined as homicides, rape, aggravated assaults, and robbery...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Proposes Renaming West Elementary School to Honor Congressman and Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. Proposal Comes After Community Engagement with Students, Staff, and Families. (WASHINGTON, DC) – This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced a proposal to rename West Elementary School to John Lewis Elementary School, honoring the legacy of the longtime congressman and champion of civil and human rights. Congressman Lewis was a staunch supporter of DC statehood, cosponsoring legislation to make Washington, DC the 51st state every term he was in Congress.
Payette, IDArgus Observer Online

Craig Jensen announces bid for mayor

PAYETTE — After serving two terms as a city councilor, Craig Jensen left the Payette City Council in 2020, only to find himself back in his old council seat after the departure of Kahlia Morin this January. Now, he’s aiming for the city’s highest position of honor: Mayor. Jensen announced...
Washington, DCdc.gov

Mayor Bowser Announces Extension of Anacostia High School Vaccination Site

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser announced that while the vaccine sites at the RISE Demonstration Center and Ron Brown High School will close after Saturday, July 17 as previously announced, the vaccine site at Anacostia High School will remain open for walk-up vaccinations. The Anacostia site will also continue to distribute the $51 VISA gift cards to residents 12 and older who get vaccinated as well as to vaccine buddies who support their unvaccinated friends, family, and neighbors in getting vaccinated.
Trafficenr.com

Collapsed DC Pedestrian Bridge To Be Rebuilt Within Three Years

The District of Columbia plans to replace a pedestrian bridge that collapsed June 23 after being struck by a truck. The 65-year-old steel-and-concrete structure, which spans a six-lane highway, was three inches lower than D.C.’s minimum clearance of 17.5 ft and was found to be in poor condition following a recent inspection. D.C. transportation officials said the bridge’s condition did not contribute to the collapse. The replacement bridge, which the District hopes to complete within three years, will cost approximately $25 million to build.
Nashville, ARswarkansasnews.com

Public works director announces plan to run for Nashville mayor

A candidate for mayor of Nashville has emerged for the 2022 elections. The city’s veteran director of the Public Works Department has announced his candidacy for a four-year term as mayor. Larry Dunaway has been with the city for a long time. He began in 1993 as a field meter...
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Fairmont Mayor, Deputy Mayor discuss post-COVID-19 plans for city

With the Fairmont City Council returning to a normal meeting setup in the wake of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, Mayor Tom Mainella and Deputy Mayor Donna Blood are refocusing their efforts on other improvements to the city, including the expansion of sidewalks, completion of the rail-trail system, boosting the downtown area and more.
PoliticsWashington City Paper

D.C. Council Unanimously Passes a Phased Ending to Tenant Protections

As the public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end, the D.C. Council unanimously voted to phase out tenant protections including bans on evictions, utility shut offs, and rent freezes. D.C. lawmakers had been fiercely debating how to end tenant protections, and ultimately landed on a phased...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Kennedale's first female mayor urges community to unite in 'building a bridge'

Jul. 14—KENNEDALE — Kennedale city council members voted unanimously to appoint the city's first female mayor Tuesday night. Linda Rhodes, who was first elected to the council in 2018, was appointed after an executive session. The vote was unanimous. Rhodes, who has worked in city government for more than 30...
TrafficWTOP

DC to demolish remainder of collapsed Lane Place pedestrian bridge

Periodic lane closures will be in effect on DC-295 next week while the city demolishes the rest of the Lane Place pedestrian bridge that collapsed last month. D.C.’s Department of Transportation (DDOT) said the right lanes of DC-295 in each direction will be closed between Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE and Eastern Ave. NE. next Monday through Saturday. The work is weather permitting.
Homelesswashingtoninformer.com

Bowser’s ‘Homeward DC 2.0’ Plan Takes Aim at Homelessness in City

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has revamped a plan aimed at making homelessness in the nation’s capital “rare, brief and nonrecurring.”. Administration officials recently presented the “Homeward DC 2.0” proposal at an event celebrating the “Goodfellas Team” – a team of seven residents from the 801 East Men’s Shelter who received workforce training and have now been hired to work on the construction of the replacement shelter, according to the mayor’s office.
Washington, DCpraisedc.com

Join Mayor Muriel Bowser As #TaketheShotDC Continues, Here’s Your Chance To Get Vaccinated And Win A New Car!

Join Mayor Bowser and other City leaders for the continued efforts of Take The Shot, DC which offers incentives for District residents to get vaccinated. Tomorrow, July 13th the vaccinations and giveaways will resume. Our very own Teresa Marie was live at Anacostia High School for Vax Day DC this previous Tuesday to encourage everyone to get the information needed to be informed about COVID-19 and to get the vaccine. See more from this event and how you can get involved for a chance to win below…
PoliticsNBC Washington

DC Taking Additional Safety Measures After Building Collapse, Mayor Says

D.C. is putting new measures into place to try to prevent building collapses a week after a multi-story construction site toppled down, trapping and severely injuring a man, the mayor's office announced. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release Friday seven initiatives will enhance safety reviews of multifamily and...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Heikkila announces mayoral campaign

Larry Heikkila — a conservative candidate and longtime Norman resident with city and county administrative experience — announced his candidacy for mayor this week, creating the first official challenge in 2022’s race. In an interview with The Transcript, Heikkila said he chose to run for mayor at a time when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy