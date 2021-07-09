DC Mayor Bowser Announces Plans for 3 Bridges in Ward 7

Join Mayor Bowser and other City leaders for the continued efforts of Take The Shot, DC which offers incentives for District residents to get vaccinated. Tomorrow, July 13th the vaccinations and giveaways will resume. Our very own Teresa Marie was live at Anacostia High School for Vax Day DC this previous Tuesday to encourage everyone to get the information needed to be informed about COVID-19 and to get the vaccine. See more from this event and how you can get involved for a chance to win below…