Chariton County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chariton, Livingston, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chariton; Livingston; Randolph FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of north central Missouri, including the following areas, Chariton, Livingston and Randolph. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Multiple rounds of storms with heavy rainfall are expected, which will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

