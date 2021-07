Harry Kane scored twice against Ukraine on Saturday to keep himself in the running for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot. To begin with, the 27-year-old looked out of sorts as he failed to find the back of the net in the group stage. However, his header against Germany in the Round of 16 has sparked his tournament into life. Together with his two goals in the quarter-finals against Ukraine, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is now on three goals at Euro 2020.