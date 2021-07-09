Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo .An upper level low pressure area aloft combined with robust moisture and saturated soil moisture values will maintain the potential for isolated heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms and localized flash flooding from Friday Night through sunrise Saturday for the eastern portions of Deep South Texas. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Northern Hidalgo, and Southern Hidalgo. * Through Saturday morning * Isolated showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas through Friday Night and early Saturday morning. Additional isolated rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible through tonight and Saturday morning. The ground still remains quite saturated across the areas within the flash flood watch area and any additional heavy rainfall tonight and Saturday morning could result in additional flooding. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.alerts.weather.gov
