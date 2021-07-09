Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Grundy, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Grundy; Linn; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in north central Missouri, Grundy, Linn MO, Macon, Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan. In northeast Missouri, Adair and Schuyler. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Multiple rounds of storms with heavy rainfall are expected, which will lead to the potential for flash flooding.