Aroostook County, ME

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine., including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * Through Saturday morning. * Tropical moisture will bring very heavy rainfall to the region. * Heavy rainfall rates will persist through the evening and early morning hours of Saturday. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times through the evening. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are expected through the remainder of the afternoon into early Saturday. Locally higher totals are also expected. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.

