Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 21.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs, causing significant crop damage. Pastureland floods and isolates livestock in cut off areas. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Garcitas Creek Inez 20.0 21.0 Fri 8 pm 20.0 13.4 10.6 9.4 8.8

alerts.weather.gov

