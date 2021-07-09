Cancel
Grewal has no regrets as he readies exit from AG’s office

By David Cruz
NJ Spotlight
Data detailing millions of State Police traffic stops was released by the state. Publishing that data was one of Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s final acts in office before he leaves one week from today for a top job at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Police reform was a cornerstone of his tenure.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

