Vermont Governor Phil Scott To Serve On Joe Biden’s Council of Governors
President Joe Biden will have a council of governors, and it will include one New England governor — and it’s not Charlie Baker. Vermont Republican governor Phil Scott, who says he voted for Biden in 2020, will join the council of nine governors, as NBC 5 reports. The council, established in 2010, tries to promote collaboration between the federal government and state leaders on national security issues.newbostonpost.com
Comments / 0