Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont Governor Phil Scott To Serve On Joe Biden’s Council of Governors

newbostonpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will have a council of governors, and it will include one New England governor — and it’s not Charlie Baker. Vermont Republican governor Phil Scott, who says he voted for Biden in 2020, will join the council of nine governors, as NBC 5 reports. The council, established in 2010, tries to promote collaboration between the federal government and state leaders on national security issues.

newbostonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council Of Governors#Conservative Media#Republican#Nbc#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy