It’s that time again… time to celebrate the best of television entertainment! The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will give us a chance to cheer for all of the small-screen champions who kept us somewhat sane during the past year. The golden era of television is only getting more glorious, with streaming services competing to deliver the absolute best entertainment possible. It means there’s a lot to choose from and sift through, but more content means, in this case, more good content.