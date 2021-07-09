Cancel
'Mothering Sunday' Cannes Review: Josh O'Connor And Odessa Young Give Their All In Raw, Naked, And Intense British Romantic Drama

By Pete Hammond
 7 days ago

If the Merchant Ivory factory of well-appointed period British cinema was still in operation, a film adaptation Graham Swift’s novella Mothering Sunday, debuting today as part of the Cannes Film Festival Cannes Premiere section, might have been something they would have snapped up immediately. The bigger question though is if their usual quietly tasteful approach would have registered quite the results that director Eva Husson (previously in Cannes with her second feature Girls Of The Sun) and screenwriter Alice Birch ( Lady Macbeth, Emmy nominated for Normal) have managed in a beautifully bold take on this story of a budding writer working as a maid in an English manor house circa 1924 whose burning and secret sexual encounters with the upper class young man at a neighboring manor provide the basis of a literary career that defines her life.

