Ed Markey Endorses A Democratic Socialist For Congress

She was the co-chairman of the presidential campaign of a self-described democratic socialist. Now, she has the endorsement of a United States senator from Massachusetts. Nina Turner is a candidate for Congress in Ohio’s 11th district special election this year. She served as the national co-chairman of the 2020 presidential campaign of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). In her run for Congress, she picked up an endorsement from U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Malden) this week.