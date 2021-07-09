Contabo review
During the winter of 2013, Contabo emerged from the ashes of the company known as Giga-International that was formed a decade earlier. To tell the truth, the company was good at doing business in its own right, however, it was primarily focused on the German market. Therefore, and with a bit of a paradox, the company named Giga-International changed its name to Contabo so as to mark its transition from German to the international marketplace (since Giga-International didn’t sound international enough).www.techradar.com
Comments / 0