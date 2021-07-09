Cancel
Instant Pot Creamy Millet Porridge Recipe

By Miriam Hahn
Are you looking for a quick and easy breakfast that you can make with your Instant Pot to speed up the process? If so, look no further than this delicious Instant Pot creamy millet porridge. According to Rude Health, porridge is an incredibly nutritious dish that traces back to Northern Europe. While the people in Northern Europe used to eat it as a savory food, it's now usually topped with sweet treats like cinnamon, honey, and brown sugar. Yum!

