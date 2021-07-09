Cancel
Desoto, TX

Four-star basketball recruit Ayanna Thompson from state champion DeSoto commits to Ole Miss

By Greg Riddle
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending Class 6A state champion DeSoto has five players committed to Division I women’s basketball programs after four-star guard Ayanna Thompson joined the group. The 6-1 Thompson announced on Twitter that she is headed to the SEC to play after committing to Mississippi. She is ranked by ESPN’s HoopGurlz as the eighth-best recruit in Texas and the 97th-best player in the nation in the Class of 2022.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

