Four-star basketball recruit Ayanna Thompson from state champion DeSoto commits to Ole Miss
Defending Class 6A state champion DeSoto has five players committed to Division I women’s basketball programs after four-star guard Ayanna Thompson joined the group. The 6-1 Thompson announced on Twitter that she is headed to the SEC to play after committing to Mississippi. She is ranked by ESPN’s HoopGurlz as the eighth-best recruit in Texas and the 97th-best player in the nation in the Class of 2022.www.dallasnews.com
