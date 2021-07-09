Who Is Hosting The 2024 Olympics?

Whenever the Olympic Games are held, millions of people stay glued to their televisions to support their country's athletes. Countries and cities interested in hosting the global event go into bidding, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chooses which location is best to host Summer and Winter games. Since it takes a long time for hosts to prepare for the Olympics, the bidding is done years in advance. In fact, the host city for the 2024 Olympic Games was chosen back in 2017.