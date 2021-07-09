Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

A Dangerous Moment for Academic Freedom

By Jill Richardson
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Florida just passed a law that — to put it mildly — grossly violates academic freedom. Under the new bill, recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, students and faculty will be surveyed about their political views to ensure “intellectual freedom and ideological diversity.”. The real intent appears...

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ray Rodrigues
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Freedom#Intellectual Freedom#Academic Discipline#Soviet#Communists#Republicans#Otherwords Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
CollegesEureka Times-Standard

College Matters | Academic freedom central to our mission

In his “Day of Affirmation Address” in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1966, Robert F. Kennedy invoked a saying that is often attributed to an ancient Chinese curse — “may you live in interesting times.” Referring to this as a curse suggests that “interesting times” are often eras of great difficulty and disagreement, and I think that was precisely what RFK was saying. The 1960s were undoubtedly a time of great social upheavals.
Religionedgefieldadvertiser.com

Freedom

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. ​Freedom is worth celebrating–even beyond the 4th of July. It is central to Passover feasts. It’s...
Educationpsychologytoday.com

Understanding Academic Procrastination

Procrastination is not an unfamiliar concept to students. Be it studying for a tough statistics mid-term, doing a boring and monotonous 2-hour transcription, or planning a daunting group project, students can often find solace in putting off doing tasks like these and find ways to disengage and browse cat videos on TikTok for hours. This type of procrastination is referred to as academic procrastination, as it’s related to putting off doing important things related to one’s coursework and schooling. I’ve invited my colleague and friend, Reza Feyzi Behnagh of the School of Education at SUNY, Albany, to write this post with me.
SocietyDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: Is it freedom from or freedom to?

Amid all the wonderful celebrations of Independence Day earlier this month, a song from my youth blasted like fireworks in my ears. It's a song that has an odd, yet relevant connection to our annual national rituals on the July 4 weekend — just as it did 50 years ago in 1971 when I was a high school freshman glued to my transistor radio. Its refrain echoes: “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.”
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Grinnell, IAgrinnell.edu

SEPCs: Increasing Student Voice in Academics

Each major and concentration at Grinnell College has a Student Educational Policy Committee (SEPC), a group of students who are “working to improve student experience in the major or concentration department and the Grinnell community as a whole.” The group usually consists of third- and fourth-year majors or concentrators elected by the students in their departments.
New York City, NYwbgo.org

NYC Launching Academic Recovery Plan

New York City officials are launching a 635 million coronavirus academic recovery plan for New York City K through 12 students. The money will go toward ordering 175-thousand more tablet devices for digital learning and millions of more books in classrooms. Schools chancellor Meisha Porter also says what’s called a Universal Mosaic Curriculum is being developed and it will be culturally relevant for the many different ethnic backgrounds in the schools.
Pocatello, IDisu.edu

July Message from Academic Affairs

In this month’s installment of Notes from Academic Affairs, we want to draw your attention to specific information related to our NWCCU University Accreditation visit that will take place in October 2021. The Office of Academic Affairs has created several short documents with helpfulful information about this visit specifically for faculty. This information is shared withinISU Today. If you missed it, this month’s installment provides an overview of the new NWCCU Standard One. This standard highlights the institution’s commitment to student learning through various areas such as course content and rigor, appropriate admission and graduation requirements, effective assessment, General Education curriculum, facilitation of transfer and prior learning assessment, and the distinction between undergraduate and graduate curriculum.
SocietyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Mislabeling Natural Law as ‘White Nationalism’

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist examines a particularly egregious mischaracterization of a basic philosophical principle. A little dust-up on Twitter this week revealed something important about the ongoing debate over critical race theory and public education, plus the state of elite academia — namely, that much of what the left calls “anti-racism” is actually just regular old racism, shoddily repackaged.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Educationsvinews.com

Ways To Improve Academic Performance in Schools

Every teacher wants to see their students do well, yet sadly this is not always the case. When it comes to academic performance, there are many considerations teachers and administrators must ruminate over. These include establishing a strong learning experience, creating an organized plan, keeping parents involved, and implementing smaller details that can boost academic performance. All of these are ways to improve academic performance in schools that teachers, parents, and community members must know.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Letter: Thanks for reporter on anti-White indoctrination in school

To the Editor: I thank the Union Leader for its reporting on “anti-White training” that is being questioned by former school board member Richard Girard in Manchester. Critical race theory, which is finding its way into school curricula including Manchester schools, apparently is a racist anti-American divisive idea from Marxism. This idea is a way to foment revolution in America by dividing people according to race beginning with children!
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

The inherent racism of anti-vaxx movements

We are currently experiencing a worldwide vaccination effort that's being impeded by rising pockets of anti-vaccination sentiment. There has been a recent increase in anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, misinformation campaigns and protests in various countries. And while many accuse anti-vaxxers of a selfish disdain for the health and safety of others,...
Fitnesspsychologytoday.com

The Danger With Mindfulness

Mindfulness has become over-hyped, misunderstood, and overly commodified. The documented robust health effects are overstated and not enough health professionals are talking about the unknowns or downsides. There are other ways to self-soothe besides mindfulness; it's one of many tools in the shed. Let me start by making this very...

Comments / 0

Community Policy