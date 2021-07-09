51-Year-Old Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Stunning In Makeup-Free Selfie

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas are spending some time in their home in Majorca, Spain. It seems they are having a great time and doing a lot of relaxing. Catherine recently shared a photo of herself wearing a robe and no makeup.

She simply captioned the photo, which reveals her long legs, “Hello…….” Many fans commented on how beautiful she looks! She definitely proved that makeup-free selfies while traveling are the right choice.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares selfie of herself without makeup and in a pink robe

Later, she posted some selfies with Michael. She joked, “When bad selfies happen to good people😂well maybe.. not so bad and not so good😂” Catherine shared a series of snaps of the couple kissing and smiling for the camera. She seemed to include a few outtakes too!

Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000 and have two children together. She has always said how much fun they have together and the photos seem to prove that. Catherine once said, “My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent. We’re either on or we’re off.”

She added, “I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting.”