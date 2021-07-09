Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Habitat For Humanity Is Building 12 Affordable Homes In The Glades And Surrounding Communities

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the soaring housing market in Palm Beach County continues to heat up, one local nonprofit is keeping tabs on families who can’t purchase affordable homes. Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County received a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo Foundation to help pay for 12 new single-family homes in Belle Glade and surrounding areas. Each house in the area costs more than $200,000 to build, according to the nonprofit.

