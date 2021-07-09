Cancel
Surfside, FL

Condos 101: Expert Sees 'Shocking' Lapse In Public Oversight, Gives Advice For Buyers And Owners

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t commit to a statewide review of aging condominiums such as the Champlain Tower South, which collapsed two weeks ago. The 12-story beachfront condo has unfortunately become a symbol of the worst in condominiums which are often owned and managed by tenants with little oversight. The incident in Surfside, Florida, has made many condo owners and prospective buyers nervous.

EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CNN

What to know about DACA being ruled illegal

(CNN) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. The decision, by US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas, injected uncertainty into the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, as well as their families.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...

