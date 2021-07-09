Woolpert Earns Trademark for Inspansion, a Method of Adding Capacity Through Analytics

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.