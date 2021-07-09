Cancel
Woolpert Earns Trademark for Inspansion, a Method of Adding Capacity Through Analytics

Times Union
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Woolpert has been granted a trademark for Inspansion, a method of adding capacity through analytics in place of physical expansion, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Woolpert Director of Strategic Consulting David Tomber developed Inspansion to help airports identify logical efficiencies in operations, technology and staffing to optimize facility performance, while deferring capital investment.

BusinessMySanAntonio

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
TechnologyMySanAntonio

PandoLogic Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management

“Best Kept Secret in HR” Takes Top HR Award Twice Within Two Weeks. pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the winner of the Human Capital Management category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. This award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Woolpert fully reopens offices, with flexible scheduling

Jul. 15—Beavercreek engineering and architectural firm Woolpert said Thursday it is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after the pandemic forced remote and other work arrangements. The company said its more than 1,300 employees were given the choice of working full time in an office, remote...
TechnologyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
TechnologyTimes Union

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
EconomyTimes Union

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.
IndustryTimes Union

TPx Recognized as Top MSP on Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TPx has been selected as one of the technology...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nordic Capital invests in no-code data automation leader Duco

Investment made in partnership with the CEO and Founder with the aim to accelerate Duco’s growth and expansion. Nordic Capital announced an agreement to invest in Duco Technology Limited (“Duco”) and acquire a majority shareholding from current investors, CME Ventures, Insight Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. Founder Christian Nentwich will remain as a shareholder and Chief Executive Officer.
BusinessTimes Union

Royal Media Acquires The Foster Report

Royal Media (Royal), a leading specialized information company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Foster Report (Foster) and its associated assets from Concentric Energy Publications, a Concentric Energy Advisors company. Foster provides news coverage and analysis on the regulations and policies affecting the oil, electricity, and natural...
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Gain clinician buy-in through data and analytics

To impact costs around product usage, the supply chain needs support from clinicians. When it comes to product standardization and other supply chain initiatives in procedural areas, a cost savings story without data-driven rationale may not be enough to create alignment. That’s why it’s important for your facility to consider ways to engage clinicians. One intriguing strategy is to implement data-driven collaboration.
Technologyaithority.com

NerdPine Granted Trademark Registration From US Patent and Trademark Office

NerdPine has been granted the Trademark under Class 42 for: Computer software consultancy; Computer software design, Computer programming & Maintenance of computer software…. NerdPine is proud to announce the granting of Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark office. NerdPine, offers excellence in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Process Management and Robotic Process Management and provides industry specific solutions for varied verticals including, Healthcare, Banking, Retail, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Pharma and Life Sciences.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Industry Vet Suzette Stoler Named VP, Buildings Sector Lead at Woolpert

Suzette Stoler, who holds over three decades of experience in the architecture-engineering industry, has joined Woolpert to serve as vice president and leader of the company’s buildings sector. She will oversee Woolpert’s team of architects, engineers, interior designers and planners in projects that cater to both public and private sector...
SoftwareNew Haven Register

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
lawnandlandscape.com

Platinum Equity to acquire Oregon Tool

PORTLAND, Ore. – Platinum Equity, American Securities and P2 Capital Partners today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Platinum Equity will acquire Oregon Tool, a global manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket-driven professional grade cutting tools, outdoor equipment accessories and parts. American Securities and P2 Capital have owned the company (previously known as Blount International) since taking it private in 2016. Financial terms were not disclosed.
EconomyTimes Union

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...

