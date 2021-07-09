Cancel
Arizona State

Blake Masters files papers to run for Senate in Arizona

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Masters, an ally of billionaire entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel, has filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Masters formed a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission but did not make a formal announcement. He joins a crowded field of Republicans looking to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of next year's top-tier Senate races, which will help determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.

Masters has worked with Thiel for years and is currently the chief operating officer of Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation.

