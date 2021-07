Responding to growing calls for transparency in the way it conducts business, the Massachusetts House of Representatives approved new rules Wednesday — rules that fall well short of meeting those demands. Under the new guidelines, Massachusetts voters still won’t know how their representatives vote in many instances. Democracy, as one newspaper has put it, dies in darkness, and it’s a testament to the arrogance of one-party rule that the Massachusetts Democrats in charge of the House would continue to conceal from constituents such basic information as what laws they support.