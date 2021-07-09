New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Pokes Fun at Old G.I. Joe PSAs
Perhaps as a means to make a violent action cartoon a little more palatable to parents, every episode of the old G.I. Joe show ended with a public service announcement where members of the Joe team would teach kids a lesson about safety. Each concluded with the characters saying “Knowing is half the battle!” which became a trademark catchphrase for the series — and the PSAs themselves have been endlessly spoofed in the years since.929nin.com
Comments / 0