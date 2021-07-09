Cancel
New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Pokes Fun at Old G.I. Joe PSAs

By Matt Singer
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Perhaps as a means to make a violent action cartoon a little more palatable to parents, every episode of the old G.I. Joe show ended with a public service announcement where members of the Joe team would teach kids a lesson about safety. Each concluded with the characters saying “Knowing is half the battle!” which became a trademark catchphrase for the series — and the PSAs themselves have been endlessly spoofed in the years since.

92.9 NIN

‘Loki’: Every Easter Egg in the Finale

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Loki. Compared to Episode 5 of Loki — which was basically set in a graveyard of all the weirdest stuff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe jammed with wall to wall Easter Eggs — the season finale was relatively restrained. It’s mostly set in a couple of rooms, where several characters engage in a series of very long conversations. A lot of heady concepts involving time travel, multiple dimensions, the future of the MCU were getting thrown around, so they wanted the viewers focused on that, and not, like, looking in the background for a helicopter that Thanos once owned.

