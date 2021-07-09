Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Needham, MA

Needham Free Public Library news

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. As of the library's June 1 reopening, people are able to enter the building, browse the library's collections, check materials out at the circulation desk, use the library's computers and read the library's newspapers and magazines. All departments are open, however, there are some restrictions. The children's room, the play area, the storytime room and the STEAM and craft room are closed. In the adult area, there is one less study room available. Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of others, people are requested to wear a mask while in the building, especially while in the children's room, as children younger than 12 years old have not been vaccinated.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Needham, MA
Government
City
Needham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Books#Newspapers#Animal Park#Friends Puppeteering#Summer Reading Program#Mcdonald#Empow Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy