What does it mean to practice 'boldness'?
Calendula flowers are a radiant orange similar to the color of a cone in a construction zone. When I step into the garden, they’re usually my first stop. In addition to their medicinal purposes, I also appreciate their boldness. They’re unapologetically bright. The calendula plants take up a healthy amount of space in the garden, but they don’t squish any other plants. Calendula is a thoughtful instructor in the art of boldness.www.postbulletin.com
