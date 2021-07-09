Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

What does it mean to practice 'boldness'?

By Emily Carson
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalendula flowers are a radiant orange similar to the color of a cone in a construction zone. When I step into the garden, they’re usually my first stop. In addition to their medicinal purposes, I also appreciate their boldness. They’re unapologetically bright. The calendula plants take up a healthy amount of space in the garden, but they don’t squish any other plants. Calendula is a thoughtful instructor in the art of boldness.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boldness#Calendula#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Things a Happy Person Does Without Realizing It

Happiness is something that everyone can achieve, and it is always right inside of you, waiting to come out. Some people struggle to find it and wonder how a happy person can have that positive mindset. The honest answer is that most of the time, happy people don’t even know...
Religionpsychologytoday.com

What Is the Good Life?

Religious people tend to be happier and healthier. A major reason why is their attachment to a spiritual community and deeper sense of meaning. No matter what their religion, most people will benefit from pursuing a life of purpose rather than solely focusing on hedonistic pleasures. When determining why religious...
SocietyGrazia

'One Thing I Am Not, Is A Unicorn. Active Black Fathers DO Exist'

My five year old Mayah is obsessed with unicorns, the mythical characters that stories will have us believing exist, yet I’m certain if I asked you to show me one, you’d struggle. But if by some miracle you can, my daughter turns six next month and I’ll be eternally grateful if you could make one show up on the day. I can tell you who I know will 100% be there. Me, a Black dad, perhaps also a mythical figure that the media does occasionally show. We can often be put into the same category as unicorns, but we ACTUALLY do exist.
LifestylePosted by
newschain

What does your moon sign mean in astrology?

Once printed on the back pages of glossy women’s magazines, astrology and horoscopes have shrugged off their alternative image and have fast become mainstream players in today’s billion dollar wellness industry. You only have to scroll through Instagram to find memes about mercury in retrograde, explainers about Taurus season and...
ReligionDerrick

COLUMN: God has changed 'those people' into His people

When there are a lot of people in the same group, there are going to be some differences. For example, all Democrats don't act the same, dress the same, support the same policies or drink the same type of coffee. Neither do Republicans. They are united by some core ideas, but within any group, there are vast variances.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

What Does Social Good Mean To You?

Francene Marie interviews Janet Ervin, the Chief Marketing Officer with Next Stage regarding how social good is a win win for everyone. Profit and purpose are building businesses and changing the Charlotte community. According to a new study – “The Social Good Report: Profit & Purpose” (The Social Good Report) – launched by Next Stage, social good is no longer a ‘nice to have’ for companies – it’s a necessity.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

What Does The Term 'Kitchen Brigade' Actually Mean?

When you see a restaurant's white-jacketed, capped, and often shouting personnel flourishing utensils and flinging food, the term "kitchen brigade" makes intuitive sense. Only a military metaphor could capture the close-knit efficiency observed through a wave of dinner orders. Except the idea of the kitchen brigade is less a metaphor than an actual attempt to instill a military-style order into the chaos of the kitchen.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

This Is What It Really Means If You And Your SO Basically Never Fight

It may seem like a stretch to say some couples never fight, but contrary to popular belief, those couples do exist. Seriously. I don't know what their secret is, but couples that never fight seem to be experts at conflict resolution. But, before you get too envious, that isn’t always the case. There are plenty of reasons a couple may avoid fighting, and not all of them are signs of a healthy relationship. Sure, they could have a system in place for how to handle a disagreement before it turns into a fight. But their lack of arguments could be a sign of something more problematic, like one or both partners being scared of what the other will say or do in the event of a real fight.
Family Relationshipsbahaiteachings.org

What Does It Mean to Have a Spiritual Family?

Many of us want a community, a friendship, and a family that will last, because they are bonded by deep, spiritual connections that supersede anything superficial. A “spiritual family,” wrote Shoghi Effendi, the Guardian of the Baha’i Faith, is “knit together by a bond more lasting than mere physical ties can ever be.” Just like our souls, the spiritual bonds that we share with each other will last for eternity.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

What Does It Really Mean To Have An "Inferiority Complex"?

Feelings of insecurity are common, but there is a fine line between a sense of humility and a sense of inferiority. The original notion of an inferiority complex was born back in the late 1800s, but today mental health professionals focus on how feelings of low self-esteem and inadequacy are symptoms of other, more complicated mental and emotional health concerns.
Healthpanthernow.com

What Does Pride Month Mean Post-Pandemic?

With the closing of Pride Month, FIU students, staff and alumni said this year is more meaningful to them than ever. Pride Month is celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community worldwide during the month of June. The celebration often honors those who protested during the Stonewall riots during June 1969. PantherNOW...
RelationshipsThought Catalog

The Problem With Seeing The World Through Rose-Colored Glasses

In today’s day and age, our world has been undoubtedly consumed by the idea of a perfect love. Even social media platforms perpetuate the idea that seeing the world through rose-colored glasses leads to a happier mentality. While rose-colored glasses may have its benefits, it can also bias our expectations and impair our judgements to the people we love and the world around us.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

You’re seeing an imperfect human

When you wake up and look in the mirror, you’re seeing an imperfect human. When your teary-eyed tiny tyke solemnly walks up to you, head hanging down and reluctantly points to the permanent marker masterpiece they created on your living room wall, you’re seeing an imperfect human. When your elementary-aged...
sixtyandme.com

Do You Know Who You Are Today? Take Time to Recognize Your 60-Something Self

The story we are telling ourselves is crucial to living our ThirdThird, ages 60-90, with grace and purpose. Recently, I experienced a short period of being uncharacteristically melancholic. I am usually the one who is confident and optimistic and who can find the positive in most circumstances. I’m usually encouraging others to find the sunshine.
Relationship Adviceaskapril.com

“The One That Got Away” Meaning (What Does It Mean?)

When a relationship like that ends, you tend to look back and wonder. Maybe if things were different, both of you would have even ended up on the altar. Do you have a particular person that fits this description? Someone in your past that still haunts your present? A love interest that was so good to you, you wish things with them had worked out?
SocietyPosted by
Sahan Journal

What does intersectionality really mean for LGBTQ rights?

Gilbert Achay, a senior program officer at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, unpacks intersectionality and LGBTQ rights in a way that examines identity as sites to contest power. On June 26, 1969, the Stonewall Inn in New York City was the scene of an uprising that...
PoliticsTennessee Tribune

Letter to the Editor: What Does a Flag Mean?

Independence Day is celebrated from coast to coast in every town and city on Fourth of July. Independence Day is considered as the birthday of the United State as an independent nation. The July fourth holiday commemorates the signing of the Declaration of independence from Britain in 1776. It is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy