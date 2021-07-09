Cancel
Post Malone taps Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for new “Motley Crew” video

Cover picture for the articleSince his new song is called “Motley Crew,” it makes sense that Post Malone would ask a member of legendary hair-metal band Mötley Crüe to join him in the video. Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee stars in the video for the song, which premiered Friday. The clip, shot at California’s Auto Club Speedway, finds Posty hitting the racetrack with Lee, French Montana, Big Sean, SAINt JHN, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Tyla Yaweh and NASCAR stars Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

