'Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story' Documentary Slated For Limited Release on Aug. 10

Ask just about anyone in Nashville for a short list of country artists who deserve more recognition and the name Charlie Worsham is bound to make the cut. Worsham, who made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry at just 12 years old, has earned praise from heroes such as Vince Gill and Marty Stuart for his 2013 debut album Rubberband and the critically-acclaimed (and criminally unheard on country radio) 2017 album Beginning of Things. And while Worsham may not be a household name or have a country radio hit (yet), he remains one of the busiest artists in Nashville, joining Old Crow Medicine Show as a temporary member in 2019 and collaborating with Gill, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and more.