Nashville, TN

'Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story' Documentary Slated For Limited Release on Aug. 10

By Bobby Moore
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 7 days ago
Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, a documentary about the country star's experiences on the rodeo circuit, will appear in select theaters beginning on Aug. 10. A press release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville and Trafalgar Releasing describes the film as recounting "Johnson's real-life journey from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to some of the biggest musical stages in America."

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

