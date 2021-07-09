'Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story' Documentary Slated For Limited Release on Aug. 10
Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, a documentary about the country star's experiences on the rodeo circuit, will appear in select theaters beginning on Aug. 10. A press release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville and Trafalgar Releasing describes the film as recounting "Johnson's real-life journey from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to some of the biggest musical stages in America."www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 0