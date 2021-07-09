LaChanze To Star In Broadway Opening Of Alice Childress’ ‘Trouble In Mind’

Aspen Sojourner: Where were you when Broadway went dark in March 2020?. We were in the middle of The Unsinkable Molly Brown Off-Broadway—we had opened about two weeks before and been nominated for a number of awards. The show closed on a Thursday night, and by Saturday my wife and I were hiking up Snowmass to go to Gwyn’s. We used to work there, as did all of our friends, so we skinned up and saw George and Gwyn and had a beer out on the deck with them.