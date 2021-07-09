Cancel
'Loki': Who's the Mystery Villain Behind the TVA?

Cover picture for the article

There’s just one episode left of Marvel’s Loki, and we still have no idea who is in charge of the Time Variance Authority or why they are so bent on protected the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. So who could it be? Well, a lot of people are speculating it must be Kang, Marvel’s most famous time-traveling super-villain, and a character that’s already been confirmed to appear in the upcoming MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (He’ll be played by Jonathan Majors.)

IndieWire

‘Loki’: How ‘Zodiac’ Influenced Shooting the TVA in Marvel’s Trippy God of Mischief Series

When cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw (“Mainstream”) first interviewed with Kate Herron (“Daybreak”) about shooting “Loki,” it was the first time that a director presented her with a look book. Normally, it’s the other way around during prep. Of course, there were stills from “Blade Runner” and “Brazil,” but also “Zodiac,” which figured most prominently in discussions about the central location: the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA). It was definitely a retro look for this trippy sci-fi noir about alternate timelines, Loki variants, and digging deeper into Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief.
Cars 108

‘Loki’: Every Clue About the TVA Agents’ True Identity

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. At the midpoint of Loki’s run on Disney+, the show dropped a whopper of a surprise: Every single agent of the Time Variance Authority is a variant, a version of someone who’s broken from their chosen path on Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline,” just like Loki and Sylvie. Only they don’t realize they’re variants, having been brainwashed to believe that they were simply created by the Time-Keepers in order to serve the TVA.
The Independent

Loki episode 5 teases arrival of Kang the Conqueror, MCU’s next Thanos-style villain

Loki just teased the arrival of a terrifying villain to the MCU.It’s been known for a while that Loki will play a part in setting up the next time-hopping stage of the MCU, which will be explored in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man: Quantumania.Following the announcement that Kang the Conqueror will serve as the MCU’s next primary antagonist, with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors playing the character, many Marvel fans have been expecting him to show up at some stage in Loki.One theory doing the rounds suggests that Kang is pulling...
The Most Shocking Theories About Loki’s Series Ending: Who Is The Real Villain?

The series of Loki on the streaming service Disney+ will come to an end next Wednesday with the premiere of the sixth episode. In yesterday’s episode we had more important moments and they gave us new details, although they did not reveal too much. We’re sure a surprise awaits us, but fans have already figured out several interesting theories..
Loki episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Who is behind the TVA?

As we prepare for Loki episode 6 airing on Disney+ next week, it is clear that we’re setting up for something epic. This is the finale! Will it actually live up to some of the expectations that are out there?. If there is one criticism that we have of the...
Loki Director Reveals The Massive Plot Twist And How The Show Foreshadowed TVA?

Loki’s director, Kate Herron, reveals the massive plot twist about TVA and reveals how the Marvel Studios series portended the reveal. Loki’s fourth episode that released on June 30, follows Loki and Lady Loki awaiting their doom in Laminitis. However, TVA came to their rescue to capture the two variants. In this episode, Agent Mobius returns with his witty banter. The show of course ended at another cliff-hanger when three time-keepers ruined Loki and Sylvie’s plan and led to disastrous results.
‘Loki’ Just Introduced a New Villain – Here’s How It May Set the Stage for the Finale

The fifth episode of Marvel’s Loki series debuted on Disney+ today. The episode is titled “Journey into Mystery,” a reference to the Marvel Comics series of the same name that would eventually be retitled Thor and refocused around the popular God of Thunder that originated in the series. And there’s plenty of mystery to be found in this episode, as the series introduces a new villain that fans didn’t see coming. However, the presence of this baddie might hint at the forthcoming arrival of someone they have been expecting.
Who is ’s “man behind the curtain” and what does it mean for the fate of all Lokis?

This week’s episode of Loki, “Journey Into Mystery,” saw the eponymous God Of Mischief (or is he the God Of Outcasts?) heading off into The Void, an endless wasteland at the end of time where the TVA has been dumping all of its garbage (which, coincidentally, was sort of a plot point on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K., though in that show the titular character was actually dumping his trash into Asgard). Our hero wasn’t alone, though: As covered last week, he was joined by a squad of other Loki variants, specifically the traditional comic book-y Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), the surprisingly violent and capable Kid Loki (Jack Veal), the Thor-like Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and the eat-your-heart-out-Baby-Yoda adorable Alligator Loki (who may not be a Loki at all, but he is at least green). Those Lokis introduced our Loki to Alioth, a giant and hungry smoke monster who is not the Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer version of Galactus, though that would be one hell of an Easter egg—even better than the Thanos Copter, Frog Thor, the Polybius machine, and the USS Eldridge.
Loki Episode 5 Easter egg sets up the villain's return

Welcome to the Void. Loki Episode 5 takes us to the end of time for one more apocalyptic adventure, and along the way, the show managed to cram in some incredible Easter eggs. That includes our best look yet at a certain amphibian version of Thor (more on that in a future article), but even more important, Loki gives us our first live-action look at one of the most controversial creations in Marvel history: the Thanos Copter.

