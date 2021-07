TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials say the county is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant and a lack of people getting vaccinated. Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said over the last few months, things were starting to get back to normal, but trends have quickly changed. At first, she said the shift in numbers was small, but within the last few weeks, case numbers, and hospitalizations are back on the rise.