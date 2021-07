IRRIGON — A Hermiston man faces initial charges of second-degree murder and the unlawful use of a weapon after a shooting that took place at a RV park in Irrigon. Brett Ian Carson, 43, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, after the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Thursday, July 8, for the killing of Donald Eugene Beal the same day in Irrigon, court documents show.