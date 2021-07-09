Water Safety Class Held This Saturday For Parents And Caregivers

Every day, about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two of them are children aged 14 or younger.

This Saturday TC Mermaid in Traverse City will be hosting a water safety class for parents and caregivers.

It will inform participants on what to do in the case an unintentional drowning happens, risk factors, and prevention.

The class will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on North Long Lake Road. Space is limited and it will cost $30 per participant.

You can call (757) 287-9630 or email tcmermaid231@gmail.com to sign up!