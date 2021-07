There is no season for ice cream—for those who truly love it, ice cream is a year-round treat. However, there’s no arguing that ice cream consumption increases during the summer—doubles, dare we say?—and thanks to the boom in plant-based options, there’s always a vegan option around the corner. We love our independent vegan ice cream shops, but today, we’re celebrating the vegan options sprouting up in non-vegan sweet shops across the country. Here is where to get vegan ice cream this summer, no matter where you are.