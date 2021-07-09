Trail-running man injured in grizzly attack in eastern Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state wildlife officials say a man was injured after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho on Friday morning. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said in a prepared statement that the man was running on a trail in the Kilgore area near Island Park around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly with her cub. The female bear charged him, and the man laid down in an effort to protect himself.