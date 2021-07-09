Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Trail-running man injured in grizzly attack in eastern Idaho

By Brian Zahn
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state wildlife officials say a man was injured after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho on Friday morning. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said in a prepared statement that the man was running on a trail in the Kilgore area near Island Park around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly with her cub. The female bear charged him, and the man laid down in an effort to protect himself.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island Park, ID
Accidents
Island Park, ID
Crime & Safety
Island Park, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Island Park, ID
Island Park, ID
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Man#Bear Attacks#Eastern Idaho#Accident#Ap#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Returning to mask mandates unpopular despite LA

The rapid spread of the delta variant across the U.S. in the past month has prompted fresh questions over whether reimposing indoor mask mandates will be necessary. Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday responded to an uptick in cases by reimposing an indoor mask mandate on everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden moves to drop Trump showerhead rule

The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to drop a Trump-era rule that sought to loosen restrictions on showerhead water flow — something the former president was known to complain about. The Energy Department announced on Friday that it is taking a step toward reversing the Trump administration’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy