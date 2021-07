The Pierre City Commission was supposed to hold first reading of Ordinance 1834, a draft rental licensing and inspection program, at Tuesday’s meeting. But according to Commissioner Vona Johnson, the sheer amount of input the city received at three public information meetings held over the past week convinced them to push first reading back. Johnson said the commission no longer has an exact timeline for bringing the ordinance forward, and is now looking at redrafting in mid-August with a public hearing in early September instead.