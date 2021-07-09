Cancel
The Reason Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Be In Hot Water With Trump

By J.E. Reich
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Out of former President Donald Trump's children — and out of their partners — it seems that Donald Trump, Jr. and his partner, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, have potentially become positioned to inherit the family political dynasty the ex-commander-in-chief is seemingly attempting to assemble. Though other members of the Trump brood with more direct political experience, like former White House senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, would seemingly be more obvious contenders, both Ivanka and Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, have opted to pursue paths outside of the realm of politics. However, it seems there might be a wrench thrown into the plan for Guilfoyle that has made Guilfoyle the latest subject of the Trump patriarch's rage.

