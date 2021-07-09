Vegan Cinnamon Roll Bakery Set to Double Its US and Canada Locations

"Consumers are advised not to shop when they're hungry," according to Prolitec Ambient Scent Services, because "hungry shoppers buy more." But did you know that the sensation of hunger can be intensified by the smell of food? Well, it's true, and that happens to be one reason why grocery stores are designed in such a way that their bakeries are not only open and visible to the public, but their ovens and air-flow systems allow the scents of freshly baked goods to "drift out to shoppers."