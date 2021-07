Emmerdale spoilers follow. It seems like Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher has seen right through Meena Jutla's manipulating ways – and he might just pay for it. In tonight's (July 5) episode, Meena offered to pay Jacob's (Joe-Warren Plant) airfare so he can go off travelling with girlfriend Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) to try and get rid of him.