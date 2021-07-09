18-year-old shot to death in Warrensville Heights

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Warrensville Heights last Saturday, prompting the city's first homicide investigation of 2021, according to the Warrensville Heights Police Department.

On July 3, authorities were called to the area of Gladstone Road and Warrensville Center Road where they found 18-year-old Christian Wagoner, who had been shot. Wagoner was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and while police would not disclose any additional information, they did say no person of interest has been identified at this time and investigators are still looking for suspects.

This has been the only homicide in Warrensville Heights this year, said police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-581-1234.

