Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Square making real-world wallet for bitcoin

By Martin BUREAU
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuW9M_0asNMp4f00
This file photo shows a physical imitation of the bitcoin cryptocurrency /AFP/File

Financial payments startup Square was at work Friday on a real-world wallet for safely pocketing bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Square founder and chief Jack Dorsey, who is also the top executive at Twitter, had tweeted last month asking for feedback on the notion.

"This community's response to our thread about this project has been awesome -- encouraging, generous, collaborative and inspiring," Jesse Dorogusker of the Square hardware team tweeted on Thursday.

"We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream."

Dorsey endorsed Dorogusker's post with a tweet of "We're doing it #bitcoin."

Hardware wallets can be used to store digital currency offline, synching with applications for transactions on the internet as needed.

Another option for cryptocurrency owners is to use "virtual" wallets, essentially trusting third parties to keep money safe and using passwords to access funds.

Dorsey reasoned in tweets that bitcoin is a currency for the masses, and that it is important to have ways for people to hold it that don't involve entrusting it to outside parties.

"The exchange you used to buy your bitcoin probably attends to your security with good intent, but circumstances may reveal 'custody' actually means 'IOU,'" Dorsey tweeted in June.

"Deciding to take custody, and security, of your bitcoin is complicated."

He envisioned a bitcoin wallet that makes it easy for people to use some of it for shopping, for example through smartphones, while protecting the rest of the cryptocurrency.

"We can imagine apps that work without Square and maybe also without permission from Apple and Google," he continued, referring to the makers of the world's big two smartphone operating systems.

Square will set up accounts at Twitter and software developer community website GitHub dedicated to the bitcoin wallet project, said Dorsey.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Startup#The Square#Digital#Github
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
Related
StocksPosted by
BGR.com

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey just announced a new bitcoin business

Bitcoin might be in a prolonged slump that’s terrifying some investors. But the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency is still trading above $31,000 as of Friday morning. That might be less than half the $64,000 all-time-high price from mid-April, but it’s still well over the $20,000 highs from a few years ago. Despite the massive price swings, there’s enormous interest in bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies. It’s not just retail investors that have been pouring money into digital coins this year. More institutions made significant investments in the past few months, despite the volatility. While China continues to clamp down on virtual...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Dogecoin Development Could Turn a Joke Crypto Into a Useful Asset

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) was scaling unprecedented heights in May. However, now it seems to be struggling for relevance. As Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), the largest cryptocurrency by market value, benefitted from massive institutional investment this year, the number of altcoins rose rapidly as well. But few could have predicted the meteoric rise of...
MarketsStreet.Com

Inside Jack Dorsey's Next Big Bet on Bitcoin, DeFi

Jack Dorsey has announced the creation of a new business under Square (SQ) - Get Report, dedicated to decentralized financial services. The Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Square CEO said that the business’ primary focus would be Bitcoin. "Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, &...
MarketsFXStreet.com

DeFi on Bitcoin: Jack Dorsey launches new Square division to make it 'easy'

Jack Dorsey has outlined plans to build an open developer platform focused on creating Bitcoin DeFi services. Square CEO Jack Dorsey has revealed that the firm is building a new division that will focus on building decentralized finance services that utilize Bitcoin. Dorsey made the announcement via Twitter earlier today...
Marketscryptonews.com

Square Targets Bitcoin DeFi Business

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey-led US-based payments company Square doubled down on its Bitcoin (BTC) strategy with decentralized finance (DeFi)-related plans. "Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, & Tidal) focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services," Dorsey tweeted, adding that they're aiming to create a platform business and that their primary focus is Bitcoin.
Economycryptopotato.com

Payments Platform Square Touts New DeFi Business Focusing on Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey’s popular mobile payments platform Square is branching out with a new business venture that will be focused on Bitcoin. Details were thin on the ground in Dorsey’s July 15 tweet, but the company CEO said that it would launch a platform for developers to create non-custodial decentralized finance projects built around Bitcoin.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Square Eyes Open Developer Platform For Crypto Products

Square is working on a new platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), Bloomberg reported. CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet Thursday (July 15) that the company wants to make it easier to “create non-custodial, permissionless and decentralized financial services.”. He said in the tweet that Square’s new venture thus far...
MarketsCoinDesk

Square to Create a New Bitcoin Platform for Financial Services

Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the company would build "an open developer platform" whose name is TBD. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
TechnologyZDNet

Square is building a new open-source platform for bitcoin, and it's calling it 'TBD'

Square is launching yet another bitcoin-focused project with open-source development and decentralization at its core, the company's founder Jack Dorsey, has revealed. In a series of Tweets disclosing very little information about the new project, Dorsey shared that the new business will join Seller, Cash App and Tidal as one of the sub-units of Square, and will be somewhat mysteriously named "TBD".
TechnologyPosted by
EWN

Twitter CEO: Square is Building a Bitcoin (BTC) Hardware Wallet

Jack Dorsey has confirmed that Square is working on developing a hardware wallet for Bitcoin. The team at Square is requesting community participation in the project. Square is also hiring for key roles in hardware, software, security and business. Jack Dorsey has proposed an ‘assisted self-custody’ solution centered around the...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Square Building Hardware Wallet For Cryptocurrencies

Square is working on a hardware wallet for cryptocurrency and is putting together a team of engineers to get the process started, Reuters reported on Friday (July 9), citing tweets from Square Hardware Lead Jesse Dorogusker. “Our next step is to build a small, cross-functional team,” Dorogusker tweeted in a...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Hardware Wallet to be Developed by Jack Dorsey’s Payments Fintech Square

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) will reportedly be developing a hardware wallet for Bitcoin (BTC), the payments giant revealed on Thursday (July 8, 2021). Square’s announcement came after US Senator Elizabeth Warren cautioned about the significant risks posed to American consumers and financial markets by the virtual currency market (including crypto trading platforms which Warren believes are undermining the US SEC’s efforts to ensure consumer protection).

Comments / 0

Community Policy