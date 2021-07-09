Cancel
Taylorsville, UT

Woman escapes attacker near Butler Fork trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon

By Jeff Tavss
 7 days ago
A woman hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon fought off an attacker and was able to get away as she walked near the Butler Fork trailhead, according to police.

Unified Police say the woman was on the trail from Dog Lake Wednesday around 4 p.m. when she felt someone tug on her backpack.

As the man attempted to drag the woman into the bushes, she told police she sprayed him with pepper spray and was able to escape.

The suspect is listed as over 6-feet tall with a light beard, white or blonde beard and freckles. Police add that the man was wearing a black hoodie and is on the heavier side of build.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

