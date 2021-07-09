Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Trail-running man injured in grizzly attack in eastern Idaho

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state wildlife officials say a man was injured after he was attacked by a grizzly bear in eastern Idaho on Friday morning.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said in a prepared statement that the man was running on a trail in the Kilgore area near Island Park around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly with her cub. The female bear charged him, and the man laid down in an effort to protect himself.

The grizzly struck him several times before running off, Phillips said.

The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, and he was able to make it back to his cabin to call 911. He was taken to a hospital in Rexburg for treatment.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has closed the area as a precaution, and the department and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Bears are generally protective of their cubs, and the U.S. Forest Service says most bear attacks result from surprise encounters when a bear is defending its young or a food source. Hikers in bear country are advised to make noise to avoid surprising bears, to avoid hiking during early and late hours and to carry bear spray.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island Park, ID
Accidents
Island Park, ID
Crime & Safety
Island Park, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Island Park, ID
Island Park, ID
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Man#Bear Attacks#Eastern Idaho#Accident#Ap#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Conservation dog searches for bees in Colorado mountains

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Jacqueline Staab found a way to combine her two passions in her conservation research efforts: bees and dogs. Staab’s dog Darwin was trained as a conservation detection dog to seek out bumblebees and their nests, and Staab said he’s the only conservation dog in the country that specializes in bees. The research Staab and Darwin do together is for her master’s in evolutionary ecology.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Two rescued by boat after flash flood in eastern Missouri

Fredericktown, Mo. (AP) — A flash flood in rural eastern Missouri led to a water rescue of two people after their vehicle became stranded in the fast-rising water. Heavy rain on Friday prompted a quick rise of the St. Francis River in Madison County. KFVS-TV reports that the water came up so quickly that both people were forced to stand on top of the vehicle to escape drowning.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Indiana man killed in accident on Iowa highway

EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A 58-year-old Indiana man is dead after an accident on a southern Iowa highway. KTVO-TV reports that Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon near Eddyville in Mahaska County. The Iowa State Patrol said a garbage truck was eastbound and failed to...
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
The Associated Press

Swimmer dies in river at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man’s body has been recovered after he went under water while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
The Associated Press

Lincoln officials defend removal of homeless encampment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Lincoln are defending their actions to remove a homeless encampment that had been set up in a wooded area. City officials say concerns from residents nearby prompted an investigation by Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Jon Carlson, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff, told the Lincoln Journal Star that conditions were found to be dangerous for those who were living there.
Guilford County, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

North Carolina detention officer in hospital after assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A detention officer at a North Carolina jail was hospitalized after he was attacked by an inmate, a sheriff’s office said. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the attack on the officer at the county jail occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and was unprovoked, news outlets reported. According to the sheriff’s office, the officer is being treated at the hospital and his condition is stable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy