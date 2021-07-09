IMPD locates missing 18-year-old

UPDATE | IMPD sent out a tweet Friday night to inform the public that Desaray Shidler, 18, has been found.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Desaray Shidler.

Desaray Shidler is described as 4’3", 100 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen near 512 Buffalo Ridge on July 8, 2021.

According to the family, Shidler has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, and requires medication. She may be in danger.