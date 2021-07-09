Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD locates missing 18-year-old

By Katie Cox
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyvjN_0asNMgNM00

UPDATE | IMPD sent out a tweet Friday night to inform the public that Desaray Shidler, 18, has been found.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Desaray Shidler.

Desaray Shidler is described as 4’3", 100 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen near 512 Buffalo Ridge on July 8, 2021.

According to the family, Shidler has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, suffers from Cystic Fibrosis, and requires medication. She may be in danger.

Comments / 0

WRTV

WRTV

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#Missing Person#Cystic Fibrosis#Crime Stoppers#Impd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy