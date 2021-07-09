Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Coloring book app to offer refunds after allegations of illegally collecting kids’ information

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vW46_0asNMVcF00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s a scenario familiar to so many parents: kids being glued to the internet or apps on their phones.

“They’re on it too often,” said Grace Vinci, a grandmother of six young kids. “I think especially this year because of the online learning. Parents need to know what their children are doing and what they’re viewing online.”

Now the government is sending a message to companies who don’t follow the rules for protecting the privacy of kids on their apps or sites.

The operators of the Recolor coloring book app are required to offer refunds and to notify parents after allegations it illegally collected kids’ personal information without getting approval from the parents first.

The Federal Trade Commission said the companies behind the app violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA).

The COPPA Rule requires apps or websites that are directed to children under 13 in any way to get parental consent before collecting personal information about their children.

The FTC also said the companies received dozens of complaints from parents and users who said children were using the social media feature to post selfies and interact with other users including adults.

“We thought it was important to bring an enforcement action here to address the issues in this specific case,” said Evan Rose, a staff attorney for the FTC. “It also sends a message to other companies that they’re responsible for complying with the COPPA rule if they direct their app or website to children even partially.”

While the responsibility lies with the company to follow the rule, parents can also be armed with the information about their rights.

“Of course, parents want to be mindful of what their kids are doing online,” said Rose. “Under the law, companies are required to tell parents what information they’re going to collect from children so that parents can make those informed decisions.”

As part of the settlement, the companies have to delete personal information it collected about children under age 13 if it did not get parental consent.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Apps#Coloring Book#Coppa#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
FTC
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Facebook wants FTC Chair Lina Khan to recuse herself from antitrust probe

Facebook asked the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to recuse Chair Lina Khan from any antitrust actions against the company, arguing that her history of criticizing big tech companies means she cannot be impartial. The company pointed to Khan’s academic writing, in which she said the company “foreclosed competitors from...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Facebook Asks FTC Head For Recusal In Antitrust Case

Facebook is asking Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan to recuse herself in an antitrust case, the second Big Tech company in as many weeks calling for the FTC head to step away from her agency’s investigation. As The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (July 14), Facebook is arguing...
Internetmediapost.com

FTC Chair Shouldn't Participate In Antitrust Case, Facebook Argues

Facebook is seeking to disqualify Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan from participating in any decisions regarding the agency's antitrust lawsuit against the company. “Due process entitles any targeted individual or company to fair consideration of its factual and legal defenses by unbiased Commissioners who, before joining the Commission, have not already made up their minds about the target’s legal culpability,” Facebook wrote in a petition filed Wednesday with the FTC. “When a new Commissioner has already drawn factual and legal conclusions and deemed the target a lawbreaker, due process requires that individual to recuse herself from related matters when acting in the capacity of an FTC Commissioner.”
InternetArkansas Online

Facebook filing targets FTC chief

WASHINGTON -- Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from decisions on whether to continue the agency's antitrust case against the social network giant, saying that past public criticism of the company's market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Facebook...
Public Safetyfox13news.com

Record $4.2 billion stolen through online scams in 2020: report

Online scammers stole a record $4.2 billion from Americans in 2020 alone compared to a total of $7.6 billion lost between 2017 and 2019, a new report shows. As Americans spent more time online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers used techniques called spoofing and catfishing – when threat actors fool a victim into thinking they are someone they're not – to establish credibility and trick people into giving up their sensitive information, according to a new report from identity verification website Social Catfish, which shares stories of people who have been swindled online.
Public SafetyGuard Online

PROFIT FROM IT : Beware New Social Security Scam Involving Texts

It’s quite sad to me how often I seem to have to write about people being defrauded of their hard earned money, often involving a lifetime of hard work and savings. However, with scammers and identity thieves never ending in their creativity and quest to detach you from your stuff, I feel it ever more important to get information out there about the latest schemes.
BusinessEngadget

Facebook wants the FTC's tech-critic chair to step back from antitrust decisions

Amazon isn't the only one asking for Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan to step away from cases. The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook has petitioned the FTC to recuse Khan from discussions on whether or not the regulator should pursue another antitrust case against the social network. She can't be impartial, Facebook argued, as she has "consistently" accused Facebook of offenses that would warrant an antitrust case.
East Saint Louis, ILMadison County Record

Janitor alleges client violated BIPA by illegally collecting handprint scans

EAST ST. LOUIS — Graphic Packaging International is facing a class action over alleged BIPA violations through required handprint scans for janitorial staff. Jocelyn Roberts, individually and on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, filed a complaint June 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois East St. Louis Division against Graphic Packaging International LLC, alleging violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Public Safetywrnjradio.com

FTC takes action against New Jersey-based company that made millions of illegal robocalls to consumers nationwide

NEW JERSEY – The owners of a New Jersey-based company that sells septic tank cleaning products agreed to a permanent ban on telemarketing and will pay more than $1.6 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the company and its telemarketer made illegal robocalls to consumers, including tens of millions of calls to numbers listed on the agency’s Do Not Call Registry.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Informative Cannabis Consumption Apps

For consumers who are looking for a more curated and streamlined cannabis experience, the Jointly app provides tools to optimize their cannabis and CBD consumption. The goal of the app is to facilitate and enhance cannabis wellness by empowering consumers with information and insights. The Jointly app can assist users in tracking and evaluating their cannabis experiences to refine the ways they engage with the drug. The tracking system is built around 15 factors that can affect experiences with cannabis.
Economyfinextra.com

FTC fines lendingClub $18 million for deceiving users over hidden fees

Online lender LendingClub Corporation agreed to pay $18 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the company deceived consumers about hidden fees that it charged and about whether their loan applications were approved. In addition, the settlement bars LendingClub from making misrepresentations to loan applicants and requires that the...
Public SafetyPosted by
North Platte Post

FTC: Millions of robocalls will cost septic cleaning company $1.6M

The owners of a New Jersey-based company that sells septic tank cleaning products agreed to a permanent ban on telemarketing and will pay more than $1.6 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the company and its telemarketer made illegal robocalls to consumers, including tens of millions of calls to numbers listed on the agency’s Do Not Call Registry. In addition, the defendants will turn over a residential property as part of the settlement.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Amazon workers quit over company’s refusal to ban book they say compares being transgender to a mental illness

At least two Amazon workers have resigned in protest at the company’s decision to keep selling a book employees say compares being transgender to a mental illness.A complaint posted to an internal message board in April gained the support of more than 467 corporate Amazon employees, NBC News reported.The company is the second-largest employer in the US and has more than 1.3 million workers globally.The complaint cites a decision from March when Amazon told a group of Republican Senators that the company had “chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness”.A petition by employees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy